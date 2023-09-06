Carnival Cruise passenger vanishes as ship returns to Florida: police

article

A Carnival cruise passenger seemingly vanished as the ship returned to Florida earlier this week, authorities said.

Kevin McGrath, 26, was reported missing by a family member Monday after the Carnival Conquest returned to Port Miami following a two-night cruise to the Bahamas, and he was nowhere to be found, officials said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said McGrath was last seen in his ship stateroom early Monday morning.

A cruise line spokesperson said his stateroom mate last saw him inside their room around 7 a.m. – around the time passengers were beginning to debark the ship.

Despite an "extensive" search, the ship crew was unable to find McGrath on the ship, Carnival Cruise Lines said in a statement to FOX 35 News.

The U.S. Coast Guard did a helicopter search of the water in the general vicinity and Miami-Dade police officers came on board the ship to investigate.

McGrath was not detected by surveillance systems and was not seen by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol during the debarkation process, Carnival said.

Angel Rodriguez, a detective with the Miami-Dade Police Department told Fox News Digital that McGrath was supposed to meet the family for breakfast before leaving the cruise but never arrived.

The detective also said that the ship’s cameras and security devices don't indicate he went overboard.

The ship was eventually cleared to sail by Miami-Dade police .

FOX News contributed to this article.