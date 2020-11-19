Florida man fatally mauled by wild pack of dogs, deputies say

article

A Florida man has been fatally mauled by a pack of wild dogs.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the body of 65-year-old Donald Allen was found along a road on Wednesday, not far from the Alabama state line.

The Sheriff's Office says Allen was walking on the road when the pack attacked him.

MORE NEWS: Gov. DeSantis expects first COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Florida within 3 to 6 weeks

The Sheriff's Office said animal control is setting traps in the area in hopes of catching the dogs.

Further details were not available.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.