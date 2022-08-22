Florida man facing animal abuse charge after hitting dog in head with baseball bat, killing it

article

A Florida man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly struck a dog with a baseball bat, killing it. Brian Rumler, 62, was arrested Sunday and booked into Lake County Jail on a charge of aggravated animal cruelty, according to a Lake County arrest report.

According to the report, Rumler, who is from Lake Mary, was at his girlfriend's house in Clermont on Sunday, Aug 21. He told police that he was on the couch when his girlfriend's son's dog, named Finnley, "ran up to (him) and bit at his left hand," according to the report.

Family members told police that the dog had bitten the girlfriend before, and would get "territorial" around food and when people would try to touch him when sleeping.

According to the report, after the dog allegedly bit Rumler, it walked off the couch and was no longer aggressive towards him. Rumler then went to the garage where Finnley followed him "in a curious manner." Rumler grabbed a baseball bat from the garage and walked back inside the house and then allegedly hit the dog in the head with the bat, killing him instantly.

Police noted there was "a reasonable amount of time" between when the dog bit Rumler and when he hit the dog with the bat. Because the dog was not actively attacking him, Rumler could not claim self-defense, and because he hit the dog in the head "causing cruel death," he was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.