Florida man faces 10 counts of child pornography possession, deputies say

FOX 35 News Staff
OSCEOLA, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested on 10 counts of child pornography possession after deputies were alerted about an incident involving child sexual abuse material. 

Emmanuel Melendez-Figueroa, 38, of Kissimmee, was arrested on August 25 when detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children served a search warrant on the address involved in the incident. 

Deputies said that based on evidence obtained during the investigation, Melendez-Figueroa is facing 10 counts of possession of photos and video of a sexual performance of a child. 

He was arrested and booked into the Osceola County Jail with a $10,000 bond. 

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said they were initially notified of the incident by the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).