Florida man claims wind blew bag of cocaine into his car, officer says

A Florida man reportedly tried to blame a windy day for the bag of cocaine authorities said was found inside his car.

According to an arrest affadivit, Joseph, Zak of Port St. Lucie, was pulled over last month after not stopping at a stop sign at Canal Terr and North 23rd Street.

When the officer approached his car, the agency said that Zak was trying to hide an open can of Budweiser and was spotted making “furtive movements, leaning over towards the center console as attempting to discard an item out the passenger window.”

Authorities say a search of his vehicle revealed a crack pipe in the center console and a clear baggie with a whitish residue which tested positive for crack cocaine.

Zak reportedly told the officer that the baggie did not belong to him and that "the wind must have placed it there."

Zak was arrested and charged with possession of paraphernalia. He was taken to the St. Lucie County Jail without incident.