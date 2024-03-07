Florida man charged with first-degree murder in Melbourne: police

Stream FOX 35 News

A Melbourne man is facing charges following the death of a man last month, officials said.

ChaseMichael Wilson Smith, 26, was arrested Thursday on charges of first-degree murder and grand theft, the Melbourne Police Department said in a news release.

Smith is facing charges for an incident that happened Feb. 24. Shortly after 2 p.m. that day, police officers responded to 716 McDermott Avenue for a death investigation. When they arrived, they found the victim, later identified as Kenneth Johnson, 32, of Melbourne, dead inside his home.

Booking photo of ChrisMichael Wilson Smith provided by the Brevard County Sheriffs Office.

Additional details regarding Johnson's death were not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731.