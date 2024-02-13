Florida man calls 911 during his arrest to complain about officers, affidavit says

article

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly caused a scene inside a Wawa over a handicap parking spot – and then called 911 to complain about the officers who responded.

Nicholas Taylor, 39, was charged with disorderly intoxication and misuse of 911 after the incident that unfolded at the gas station at 116 US Hwy 27 in Lady Lake on Friday, according to an arrest affidavit from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Taylor called 911 when he came across a vehicle parked in a handicap parking spot at Wawa without a permit – and he subsequently stormed into the store and caused a scene, the affidavit said. He was "disrupting the flow of business" over the car parked in the handicap spot, and allegedly threatened to fight the person who parked there.

"Do you want to fight?" the man was heard saying, according to police.

Taylor then allegedly stood behind the vehicle to prevent it from leaving and continued to pick a fight until law enforcement arrived, the affidavit added.

Police said Taylor was unsteady on his feet and said they could smell the odor of an alcohol beverage on him, the affidavit said. Due to his apparent level of intoxication, police told Taylor to either find a ride because if he got behind the wheel of his own car, he would be arrested.

Taylor became argumentative, and demanded a police sergeant responded to the scene. The responding officer said he was, in fact, the sergeant on duty, but Taylor ignored him and picked up his phone. He then called 911 for another non-emergency matter – to complain about the officers who were dealing with him at Wawa, the affidavit said.

Taylor was taken into custody and booked to the Lake County Jail. He has since been released after posting $1,500 bond.