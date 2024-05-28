Florida man bites at bar manager's finger over incident about a dog, leading to brawl: affidavit

A Florida man was arrested over the Memorial Day weekend after he allegedly bit at a bar manager's finger.

Kenneth Alvin Davis, 27, of Madeira Beach, was taken to jail on Sunday afternoon after a group of friends he was with became "unruly" when they were told they could not bring a dog into the Undertow Beach Bar, according to an affidavit.

That's when deputies said Davis "lunged forward" and bit at the bar manager's finger.

Kenneth Davis (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

The manager defended himself and punched Davis in the face, and a brawl between Davis' group and the bar staff broke out, deputies said. The incident was reportedly caught on video.

The fight was being broken up when law enforcement arrived.

The bar manager did not want to file battery charges.

Davis was taken to the Pinellas County jail on a charge of disorderly intoxication.