Florida man accused of indecent exposure at Cocoa Beach park

The Brief Cocoa Beach Police Detectives arrested a Titusville man accused of indecent exposure. The alleged incident took place at Alan Shepard Park. Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Payne at 321-868-3344.



A Titusville man was arrested on Wednesday, accused of exposing himself in a public park earlier this month.

What happened?

What we know:

According to Cocoa Beach Police Detectives, Tevin Allen was seen with his pants down at Alan Shepard Park, located at 200 East Cocoa Beach Causeway.

Cocoa Beach Police Detectives say the incident took place on March 2, 2025, at approximately 11:33 a.m.

According to detectives, a woman reported that she encountered Allen on the boardwalk with his pants down, as he was touching himself. Allen allegedly made a lewd comment.

Investigators say the victim's boyfriend arrived at the scene, which prompted Allen to flee into the parking lot and leave the area in a black SUV.

What you can do:

The Cocoa Beach Police Department is asking anyone with additional information regarding this case to contact Detective Sergeant Payne of the Criminal Investigations Division at 321-868-3344.

