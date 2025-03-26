Florida man accused of indecent exposure at Cocoa Beach park
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A Titusville man was arrested on Wednesday, accused of exposing himself in a public park earlier this month.
What happened?
What we know:
According to Cocoa Beach Police Detectives, Tevin Allen was seen with his pants down at Alan Shepard Park, located at 200 East Cocoa Beach Causeway.
Cocoa Beach Police Detectives say the incident took place on March 2, 2025, at approximately 11:33 a.m.
According to detectives, a woman reported that she encountered Allen on the boardwalk with his pants down, as he was touching himself. Allen allegedly made a lewd comment.
Investigators say the victim's boyfriend arrived at the scene, which prompted Allen to flee into the parking lot and leave the area in a black SUV.
Cocoa Beach Police Detectives arrested Tevin Allen, of Titusville, accused of indecent exposure.
What you can do:
The Cocoa Beach Police Department is asking anyone with additional information regarding this case to contact Detective Sergeant Payne of the Criminal Investigations Division at 321-868-3344.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Cocoa Beach Police Department.