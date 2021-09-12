Florida man arrested for flashing toll booth workers, troopers say

A man is facing charges as he is accused of exposing himself to toll booth workers.

Florida troopers say that Mark Fillyaw had been flashing workers at toll booths around Central Florida between August 29th and September 5th.

He was arrested at his home in Osceola County and is now facing a number of charges.

