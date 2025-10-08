Florida man arrested in deadly seafood restaurant shooting, officials say

The Brief Mark Gordon, 42, was arrested for murder on Monday in Jacksonille, Florida. Gordon allegedly shot and killed 30-year-old Trevian Jackson last weekend at a seafood restaurant. The JSO is asking anyone with information on the case to call (904) 630-0500.



A 42-year-old Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 30-year-old man last weekend at a seafood restaurant.

Florida man facing murder charge

What we know:

Mark Gordon, 42, was arrested on Monday in Jacksonille, Florida. Gordon is now behind bars at the Duval County Jail.

Gordon is facing a murder charge stemming from the deadly shooting of 30-year-old Trevian Jackson.

What's next:

The JSO is still investigating the shooting and said it will continue to work alongside its partners at the State Attorney’s Office to "bring justice to Jackson’s loved ones."

Mark Gordon (Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Deadly Jacksonville shooting

The backstory:

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) were dispatched to a seafood restaurant on Philips Highway near Baymeadows Road after a report of a shooting.

Officers could not originally locate a victim. However, an hour later, officials received an alert that Jackson had arrived at a local hospital with injuries from a shooting. He later died at the hospital.

Detectives launched an investigation and determined Gordon shot Jackson at the restaurant that night.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office has not yet provided any details on what could have led to the shooting or if the two men knew each other.

What you can do:

The JSO is asking anyone with information on the case to call (904) 630-0500.