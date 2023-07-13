Dozens of animals killed in fire at Alligator Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach: ‘It’s devastating’

The owner of the Alligator Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach is mourning the loss of nearly 40 animals after a fire tore through the facility at Johns Pass in Madeira Beach early Thursday morning.

Sonny Flynn says she doesn’t know where the fire started, but noted a big black spot at the center, which is where her office is and where the small mammals are housed.

"Most of the enclosures are wood so I’m sure it went up very quickly," Flynn shared with tears in her eyes.

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a fire at a Madeira Beach wildlife center.

Flynn added that the wildlife center is home if 250 animals with the majority being small reptiles. She did not say if any of them were killed in the fire.

RELATED: See some of the world's rarest reptiles at Madeira Beach's Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center

"It’s devastating," she said. "This is my life. I don’t have anything after this."

Aerial footages shows a black spot on the roof of the wildlife center following a fire.

According to the facility's website the animals at the center came from various places such as FWC, SPCA, wildlife rescues and individual owners who could not care for their pets.

Flynn said her goal was to educate the public about native Florida species as well as exotic animals. She also hoped to discourage people from getting exotic pets

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.