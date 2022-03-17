Florida man arrested after kicking puppy in face, tells cops he was upset dog ate his food at beach: Police

article

A Florida man arrested after kicking a puppy in the face at a beach on Monday told police that he was upset with the pup for eating food that didn’t belong to it, authorities said.

Multiple witnesses at Clearwater Beach also saw 20-year-old Noah Counts drag the 3-month-old puppy by its leash and throw the small dog over a wall, Clearwater police said.

When officers confronted Counts, police said they found a charcoal grill, which is illegal at the beach, and two open containers of alcohol, which violates a city ordinance.

Police said that having a dog at the beach also violated a city ordinance.

Counts was taken into custody and booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a charge of cruelty to animals, police said.

