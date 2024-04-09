Florida man allegedly 'took out his frustrations' on deputy's parked patrol car: WATCH

A Florida man has found himself behind bars after he was caught on camera "(taking) out his frustrations" on a Volusia Sheriff's Office patrol car that was parked in Pierson, according to deputies.

Eric Johnson, 58, was arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief and attempted burglary of a vehicle, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Eric Johnson was arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief and attempted burglary after he was caught on camera "(taking) out his frustrations" on a Volusia Sheriff's Office patrol car. (Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Deputies shared surveillance video on social media that shows Johnson allegedly whacking and kicking the parked patrol car. Another photo posted by the sheriff's office shows a minor dent in the side of the car.

Johnson was ID'ed by deputies "who are very familiar with him," the sheriff's office said. Johnson has a lengthy rap sheet, with over 90 charges related to battery, robbery, aggravated assault and more.

Johnson remains in custody in Volusia County on $11,000 bond.