Florida man accused of smacking his girlfriend over 'honey bun' pastry

A Pinellas County man was arrested Friday after he allegedly smacked his girlfriend in the face over a "honey bun" pastry, according to the arrest affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Andre Eason, 47, and his girlfriend were in their car at 4:13 a.m. outside a Walmart Supercenter in St. Petersburg when the pastry scuffle began, according to deputies.

Eason smacked his girlfriend in the face, causing her face to turn red, the affidavit said.

The Florida man was placed in custody for domestic battery but was released later that day, according to online court records.