Florida man accused of smacking his girlfriend over 'honey bun' pastry

By Christie St. Vil
Published  June 18, 2024 12:03pm EDT
FOX 35 Orlando
Andre Eason,47, was arrested and charged with domestic battery. (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriffs' Office) 

PINELLAS COUNTY,Fla. - A Pinellas County man was arrested Friday after he allegedly smacked his girlfriend in the face over a "honey bun" pastry, according to the arrest affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. 

Andre Eason, 47, and his girlfriend were in their car at 4:13 a.m. outside a Walmart Supercenter in St. Petersburg when the pastry scuffle began, according to deputies. 

Eason smacked his girlfriend in the face, causing her face to turn red, the affidavit said. 

The Florida man was placed in custody for domestic battery but was released later that day, according to online court records. 