Florida man accused of making 4 Orlando area children roam streets to ask for money under fake nonprofit

A Longwood man was arrested for allegedly using children to request money from citizens for a fraudulent nonprofit organization, according to an arrest affidavit.

Gilbert Jean, 36, was arrested and booked into the Alachua County jail on multiple charges including contributing to the delinquency of a child.

On Saturday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers discovered that Jean was transporting four kids from the Orlando area into Alachua County to use them to ask for money under the fake nonprofit called "Awareness Youth", the affidavit stated.

Investigators said the children were located in separate locations by other troopers assisting with the investigation. The children were reportedly left unattended to roam the streets asking for money under Jean's instruction, troopers said.

Troopers learned the children would keep $4 for every $10 they made.

A review of Jean's criminal history revealed he was accused of the same crime in Flagler County. In 2013, Jean was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child. He pleaded no contest and was ordered to pay fines and perform community service.

Authorities learned about the recent alleged scheme following a routine traffic stop of Jean's van on U.S. Highway 441 and NW 89th Street in the city of Alachua. A license plate reader in the area reported the driver had a suspended driver's license.

During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed a young child in the back of the van and smelled a "very strong odor of marijuana" emitting from the van, an arrest affidavit stated.

When the trooper asked who the child was, Jean told the trooper the child's name was Justin, though the child said his name was Brian.

Due to the smell of marijuana, the trooper performed a probable cause search and found 18 grams of marijuana in a backpack in the front seat and a scale inside a bag next to the driver's seat. The trooper also found a THC pen inside the vehicle next to Jean's driver's license.

Brian told the trooper he was "familiar with the marijuana" found inside the vehicle, FHP said.

In addition to the charge of contributing to the delinquency of a child, Jean was arrested on a felony charge of driving while his license was suspended, canceled or revoked due to him having 15 prior suspensions, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of THC (controlled substance without a prescription).

If you decide to donate to a nonprofit, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services provides a "Check-A-Charity" online search tool to show where your money is being spent.