Florida man accused of raping woman, holding her captive for days, sheriff's office says

A Brevard County man is behind bars, accused of raping a woman and holding her captive for five days.

Charles Tanner, of Cocoa, is accused of raping and beating the victim while locking her away in his house, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

According to an arrest warrant, on June 8, deputies responded to a home where the residents said a woman was pounding on their door asking for help. They told authorities that the woman was naked and had bruising all over her body. She reportedly told the residents she had been raped, starved, and was being held against her will by Tanner before escaping while he was asleep.

The victim told deputies that Tanner had repeatedly strangled her, beat her with an electrical cord, and sexually battered her. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Tanner is facing several charges, including false imprisonment.

