Florida man accused of luring duck, snapping its neck: report

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants to find the man accused of snapping a duck's neck with his bare hands.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the incident happened Thursday in the Town 'N Country area.

A witness reportedly saw a man in a red truck trying to lure ducks with bread at the Park at Lake Como Apartments.

"The man then grabbed one of the ducks, killed it, then put its body in his vehicle and drove away," the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

