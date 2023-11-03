Florida man accused of having sexual relationships with underage girls; officials looking for victims

article

A 25-year-old man is accused of having multiple sexual relationships with underage girls in Central Florida, and officials believe there may be more victims.

Detectives with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Orange County Sheriff's Office, Osceola County Sheriff's, and the State Attorney's Office are looking to talk with anyone who may have been a victim of Pelfrene St. Fort.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, St. Fort had multiple sexual relationships with underage girls, ranging between 13 and 16. He allegedly pretended to be 17 or 18 years old and led the girls to believe they were dating before forcing them into sexual acts, FCSO said.

Officials have identified victims in Flagler, Orange, and Osceola counties, and believe he may have targeted more victims in Central and Northeast Florida, according to a news release.

He's facing charges in Flagler County and Osceola County, including lewd or lascivious battery or unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, FCSO said, and more charges are pending. Charges against him in Orange County are also pending.

"This multi-county serial dirtbag has been luring, conning, and forcing young girls across Central and Northeast Florida to sexually assault them," said Sheriff Rick Staly in a statement.

"Coming forward as a victim can be scary and intimidating, but we are here to help you through the process and help you with our victim advocates. Working together, we can prevent him from ever assaulting another child."

Anyone with information or who may be a victim of St. Fort can contact the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.