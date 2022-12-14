Florida man accused of attacking female jogger writes letter asking judge for 'second chance'

article

A 19-year-old man accused of attacking and biting a woman as she jogged along a Florida trail earlier this year is asking for a judge to give him "a second chance."

According to court records, suspect William Stamper wrote a letter to Judge William Orth this month expressing his desire to get his life back on track.

During his time at John E. Polk Correction Facility, where he's being held on multiple charges including attempted sexual battery, Stamper said he has developed a closer relationship with Jesus Christ, and that his arrest has been an eye-opener for him.

"If there's a thing called a second chance, I'm begging you for it," Stamper wrote. "A career and future, as well as family is all I've been thinking and dreaming about as of lately... I really don't want to go down the path I'm headed towards," he added.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, in September, Stamper reportedly followed a 22-year-old woman as she jogged along the West Wekiva Trail in Altamonte Springs. Before she knew it, Sheriff Dennis Lemma said Stamper grabbed her from behind, threw her to the ground, and moved his body in a sexual motion on top of her.

He reportedly bit the woman's back during the attack, authorities said. The woman screamed for help and two neighbors reacted – one called 911, and the other jumped a fence to help.

The sheriff's office released surveillance video to the public, hoping someone in the area might recognize him.

A hat with a local company's brand was found at the scene and helped deputies solve the case.

In the letter, Stamper told the judge he would "rather serve my country" by joining the Army, than "serve time" and let his "life slip by."

"If there is any way you can help me achieve this goal of a career in th Army so I can truly make something of myself, I promise you I will make the best of the opportunity and become someone we can both be proud of," Stamper wrote.