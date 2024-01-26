Stream FOX 35 News

A 73-year-old man has been arrested after striking a female employee in the face at a restaurant in The Villages, deputies said.

Stephen Serwo, of The Villages, was booked into the Sumter County jail on a charge of battery, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

The incident reportedly happened Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. at Cody's Original Roadhouse.

The victim told deputies she saw a man – later identified as Serwo – enter the restaurant and begin dancing among other customers. She said Serwo then began to walk toward the kitchen area, which is not open to the public.



As she tried to explain why he was not allowed in the kitchen, Serwo allegedly struck her in the face, hitting her nose. That's when other restaurant employees intervened. The woman declined medical treatment.

One man told deputies he witnessed Serwo strike the woman in the face and scream as he tried to fight with multiple other employees, an arrest report stated.

Serwo was later found by deputies at a nearby restaurant and was taken into custody. His right snuck was slightly red and swollen.

He told deputies he didn't recall hitting anyone and believed a business had "taken his golf cart and the employees were in on the scheme," the report said.

He also stated he had an alcoholic beverage at his home but was unsure when and did not know how much he had to drink.

Serwo was released from jail the next day on a $500 bond.