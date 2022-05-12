Florida man, 72, accused in nursing home murder, was 'mad' she wouldn't leave his room: affidavit

article

A Florida nursing home resident accused of choking and beating another resident to death allegedly told the staff he was "mad" that she wouldn't leave his room, according to a charging affidavit.

Authorities reported Wednesday when Flagler County Sheriff's deputies arrested 72-year-old Cliff Mody Jr. after the woman was found, unconscious with visible injuries, in his room at the Gold Choice Senior Communities Facility in Palm Coast, and later pronounced dead.

According to the affidavit, Mody said he was in bed when the woman came into his room and got in the bed with him.

Nursing home staff told authorities that because of her "diminished mental capacity," the woman would often go into rooms of other residents and try to lay in bed with them.

He allegedly asked her to leave, but when she didn't, the affidavit states he got "mad" and attacked her, before putting her in a choke hold.

Once she was unconscious, the report states Mody activated his "call bell" to get the attention of the nursing home staff, whom he admitted to beating and choking her.

Authorities say Mody is facing a second-degree murder charge.

On Thursday, he made his first appearance in court where he was denied bond.