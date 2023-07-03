Florida man, 68, accused of beating man to death in Orange County

article

A Florida man has been arrested in the beating of another man at an apparent transient camp last year, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Lionel Wilkerson, 68, was booked into the Orange County jail Sunday on a charge of second-degree murder.

On the morning of May 20, 2022, deputies responded to a hospital after a man, later identified as 40-year-old Omar Toro, was taken to the hospital with injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

Toro told rescuers someone had beaten him up. Investigators learned the incident happened in an empty lot located at 1505 25th Street.

Toro later died of his injuries on Aug. 6, 2022. After his death, deputies released the below video of a man believed to have information regarding the deadly beating.

The footage showed a shirtless man wearing what appeared to be khaki shorts walking along a sidewalk holding an unknown item in his hand that he later placed down near a fence before walking off.

Deputies did not say whether Wilkerson was the person in the video.