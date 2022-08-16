Watch: Man in video may have info about deadly beating in Orange County

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is believed to have information regarding a deadly beating.

On May 20, deputies said 40-year-old Omar Toro was beaten in an empty lot located at 1505 25th Street in what appeared to be a homeless camp. The sheriff's office said Toro died from his injuries on Aug. 6.

In the video, a shirtless man wearing what appears to be khaki shorts walks along a sidewalk holding an unknown item in his hand that he places down near a fence before walking off. If you recognize him, you're asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in the case.