Florida maid arrested after pawning multiple pieces of jewelry stolen from clients’ homes, deputies say

The Brief Kayla Conner, 38, has been arrested after she allegedly stole and pawned multiple pieces of jewelry. Conner worked with Alicia’s Cleaning Service as a maid, where she allegedly stole from her clients’ homes. Conner was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where she is being held without bond. Detectives are still working to identify the owners of several pawned items. Those with information should call (386) 313-4911.



A Florida maid has been arrested on theft-related charges following a month-long investigation where she allegedly pawned multiple pieces of jewelry stolen from her clients’ homes.

What led to the maid's arrest?

What we know:

Detectives with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said they began the investigation after a man reported that his dead wife’s jewelry, driver’s license and bank cards were missing. He also said there were multiple fraudulent transactions on her cards. The man said he first noticed the items were missing after having his home cleaned by Alicia’s Cleaning Service in August.

A woman then also reported multiple pieces of jewelry stolen from her home around the same time. Both the man and the woman who reported the incidents said that a new employee had been the one to recently clean their homes.

Through a month-long investigation, authorities identified the new employee as 38-year-old Kayla Conner, of Bunnell.

Officials determined Conner had stolen property from both homes during her employment with the cleaning company and later pawned the stolen items off.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Conner was arrested on the following charges:

Grand theft from a dwelling (more than $40)

False verification of ownership to a secondhand dealer (less than $300)

Grand theft from a dwelling (more than $100)

Dealing in stolen property

Grand theft from a person over 65 years old (more than $300)

Violation of probation

Conner was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where she is being held without bond.

Kayla Conner (Credit: Flager County Sheriff's Office)

The backstory:

Conner was previously arrested for grand theft and obstruction and was on felony probation at the time of her arrest.

What you can do:

Detectives are still working to identify the owners of several pawned items.

FCSO officials are asking anyone with information related to the investigation or who believes they were a victim after having their home cleaned by Conner to call (386) 313-4911.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What they're saying:

When looking for cleaning services, Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said residents should make sure that companies conduct background checks on their employees and have insurance.

"Residents hire cleaning services to help make their homes cleaner, not to have their valuables stolen," he said. "Thanks to the quick work of our detectives, this thief is now behind bars where she belongs. We will continue working to return stolen property to the rightful owners."