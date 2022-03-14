Florida lotto ticket worth over $1 million set to expire

article

Check your tickets!

A Florida LOTTO jackpot-winning ticket worth $1.25 million is still unclaimed. The ticket is from September 15, 2021.

If you have some old tickets in your wallet, these are the numbers that could make you a millionaire: 3 - 6 - 29 - 31 - 44 - 46. The jackpot-winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Citgo, located at 504 North Plant Avenue in Plant City.

TRENDING:

Terrifying video shows tornado conditions damage Ocala restaurant as man screams in car

Florida gas prices drop after breaking record: Cheapest days to fill up

Happy Pi Day 2022: Celebrate March 14 with $3.14 pizza, other deals

The deadline to claim the prize is Monday, March 14 at midnight.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.