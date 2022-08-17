Florida Lottery: Winning ticket worth $172K sold in Brevard County

article

Check those tickets! According to the Florida Lottery, someone purchased a winning, top-prize FANTASY 5 ticket worth more than $172,000 from a store in Brevard County.

The winning numbers from the August 16 drawing are 8-10-15-23-26.

Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at Pinkys Discount Beverages located at 950 Dixon Boulevard in Cocoa, Florida.

The winner must claim their prize within 180 days of the drawing date.