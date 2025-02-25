Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold at Florida Publix
NAPLES, Fla. - Someone in Florida just hit it big with a $1 million Powerball win after buying their lottery ticket at a Publix!
The backstory:
The Powerball drawing on Feb. 24 resulted in the following winning numbers: 10, 11, 34, 59, 68, and Powerball 14.
Lottery officials confirmed that a ticket sold at the Publix located at 12663 Tamiami Trail East in Naples matched all the numbers except for the Powerball, earning the player the second-tier prize.
Powerball lottery tickets pictured inside a store in Homestead, Florida on July 19, 2023. The Powerball jackpot has reached 1 billion USD for the July 19, 2023, drawing, which has only happened two times before in the history of the game. (Photo by G
What's next:
The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.
How to claim Florida Lottery prize money
You can claim your earnings in-person or by mail depending on the prize amount.
By the numbers:
In person:
- Prizes up to $599 can be claimed at any authorized Florida Lottery retailer or Florida Lottery District Office.
- Prizes between $600 and $1,000,000 can be claimed in-person at any Florida Lottery District Office (via walk-in or appointment) for games without an annual payment option.
- Prizes over $1,000,000 and prizes with annual payments must be claimed at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, except for Mega Millions and Powerball prizes between $600 - $1,000,000.
By mail:
Lottery officials say you can choose to claim your winnings by mail as long as the prize is $250,000 or less.
The Florida Lottery accepts winning tickets at the following address: 250 Marriott Drive Tallahassee, Florida, 32399.
When is the next Powerball drawing?
What you can do:
For those still hoping to strike it big, the next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, Feb. 26, offering an estimated $248 million jackpot.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Lottery in its winning numbers email on Feb. 25, 2025.