Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold at Florida Publix

Someone in Florida just hit it big with a $1 million Powerball win after buying their lottery ticket at a Publix!

The backstory:

The Powerball drawing on Feb. 24 resulted in the following winning numbers: 10, 11, 34, 59, 68, and Powerball 14.

Lottery officials confirmed that a ticket sold at the Publix located at 12663 Tamiami Trail East in Naples matched all the numbers except for the Powerball, earning the player the second-tier prize.

What's next:

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

How to claim Florida Lottery prize money

You can claim your earnings in-person or by mail depending on the prize amount.

By the numbers:

In person:

Prizes up to $599 can be claimed at any authorized Florida Lottery retailer or Florida Lottery District Office.

Prizes between $600 and $1,000,000 can be claimed in-person at any Florida Lottery District Office (via walk-in or appointment) for games without an annual payment option.

Prizes over $1,000,000 and prizes with annual payments must be claimed at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, except for Mega Millions and Powerball prizes between $600 - $1,000,000.

By mail:

Lottery officials say you can choose to claim your winnings by mail as long as the prize is $250,000 or less.

The Florida Lottery accepts winning tickets at the following address: 250 Marriott Drive Tallahassee, Florida, 32399.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

What you can do:

For those still hoping to strike it big, the next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, Feb. 26, offering an estimated $248 million jackpot.