Florida Lottery: Melbourne store sells $201K winning ticket

Someone in Central Florida has yet to claim their winning ticket worth thousands!

The Florida Lottery said a 7-Eleven store located at 6411 Lake Andrew Drive in Melbourne sold a Fantasy 5 ticket worth $201,263.47.

The winning numbers in Saturday night's drawing are 1-11-17-24-33.

The winner can claim the prize in person at any lottery district office.

In Central Florida, the district office is located at 380 South State Road 434 - Suite 1028 in Altamonte Springs.