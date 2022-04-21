Florida Legislature votes to eliminate Disney's self-governing district

The Florida House of Representatives on Thursday gave final passage to a bill that would dissolve Walt Disney World’s private government. The vote gives Gov. Ron DeSantis a victory in his feud with the entertainment giant over its opposition to a measure that critics have dubbed the so-called "Don’t Say Gay" law.

The move could have huge tax implications for Disney, whose series of theme parks have transformed Orlando into one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, and serves to further sour the relationship between the Republican-led government and a major political player in the state.

The Republican-controlled State Senate sided with the governor on Wednesday, voting to eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District which is a private government run by Disney. It was created in 1967 to help develop Disney and bring tourism to Central Florida.

"Disney and other woke corporations won’t get away with peddling their unchecked pressure campaigns any longer," DeSantis wrote in a fundraising pitch Wednesday. "If we want to keep the Democrat machine and their corporate lapdogs accountable, we have to stand together now."

The Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph had said if the Reedy Creek district is disbanded, property owners may have to pay an extra $250 a year in taxes.

"So if you divide that out, it’s probably $250 a year. You’d literally get no revenue because it’s an independent taxing district, when that’s dissolved it just goes away."

Republicans say that is not true.

"This wouldn’t have to cost taxpayers anything. The revenues that are currently collected for the Reedy Creek Improvement District could then be collected by the counties as well," said Rep. Randy Fine.

FOX 35 News has reached out to the Osceola County Tax Collector who says they need more time to come up with the numbers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

