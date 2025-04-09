Gulf of America name change approved by Florida Legislature

The Brief Florida lawmakers passed bills to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America" in state laws and materials. The bills follow President Trump's executive order and are expected to be signed by Governor DeSantis. Opponents argue the name change is a symbolic gesture that distracts from more pressing issues.



‘This is about patriotism’

What we know:

The Republican-controlled Florida Legislature has passed two bills (HB 549 and HB 575) to change references of the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America" in state laws, materials, and educational resources.

These bills, which passed the Senate 28-9 and were already approved by the House, are expected to be signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. The bills follow a directive from President Donald Trump, who issued an executive order earlier this year to rename the Gulf of Mexico to honor its importance to the U.S.

What we don't know:

While the bills have passed, it’s unclear how widely the name change will be adopted outside of Florida. There is also no clarity on whether this symbolic change will have any tangible impact on local communities, businesses, or tourism that rely on the Gulf of Mexico's identity.

The backstory:

In January, President Trump issued an executive order directing the U.S. Department of the Interior to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America."

This executive order sparked action in Florida, where state lawmakers began pushing for legislation to reflect this change in official state materials. Governor Ron DeSantis also publicly embraced the idea, referencing the Gulf of America in an order about a winter storm.

Big picture view:

Supporters of the bill, including Republican Sen. Nick DiCeglie, argue that renaming the Gulf is a patriotic gesture that reflects American exceptionalism. They contend that the Gulf is a vital body of water for the United States, deserving of recognition. However, opponents, like Sen. Lori Berman, criticize the renaming as a meaningless symbolic gesture, distracting from more pressing issues such as property insurance and education.

What they're saying:

Sen. Nick DiCeglie, the sponsor of the bill, stated, "Genuinely, to me, this is about patriotism." He emphasized that the renaming reflects the United States as an "exceptional" country.

Sen. Lori Berman countered, saying, "A renaming serves no practical purpose" and suggested that the Legislature should focus on more critical issues, such as property insurance and education.

