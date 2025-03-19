Florida man arrested 8 months after deadly shooting during broad daylight, officials say

The Brief A man has been arrested 8 months after a deadly shooting that took place in Leesburg, officials say. Reports show James Jordan, 20, was killed on a neighborhood lawn in broad daylight. Police said Neville Muirhead Jr. is the second suspect arrested, as the first suspect, Ondrique Mosely, was arrested in September.



A Florida man has been arrested following the killing of a 20-year-old man who was shot on a neighborhood lawn in broad daylight.

Reports show that 22-year-old Neville Muirhead Jr. is the man arrested. He is the second suspect to be arrested for the incident, as the first suspect was arrested in September.

What led to the deadly shooting?

The backstory:

The Leesburg Police Department said it responded around 2:30 p.m. on July 8, 2024, to the 2200 block of Aitkin Loop in the Overlook at Lake Griffin neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they said they saw a man, identified as 20-year-old James Jordan, lying in the front yard of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

Reports show the man was transported to the hospital, where he then died.

According to police documents and surveillance video from the neighborhood where the shooting happened, three people were in the car connected to the shooting. Reports show two separate passengers shot Jordan multiple times.

Who are the suspects arrested?

What we know:

The Leesburg Police Department arrested an initial suspect involved in the shooting in September. Ondrique Mosely, 18, was arrested on charges of principal to first-degree murder.

Records show a warrant was issued for a second suspect, Muirhead Jr., and he was arrested on March 18. Police said they apprehended him in Lady Lake near the 900 block of Jacaranda Drive.

Police said Neville Muirhead Jr. is the second suspect arrested following a deadly shooting in July. (Credit: Leesburg Police Department)

What you can do:

Those with information relating to the investigation are asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department Detective Division at (352) 728-9862 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

