Man found shot, killed in front yard of Leesburg home: police

Police are investigating after a shooting in Leesburg that left a man dead on Monday.

The shooting happened at 2:30 p.m. at the Overlook at Lake Griffin neighborhood on Aitkin Loop, officials said.

Officers found the victim – 20-year-old James Jordan – lying in the front yard of a home. He had been shot multiple times, police said.

Jordan was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Leesburg Police Department at (352) 787-2121 or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a reward.