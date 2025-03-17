Florida lawmakers push for term limits on county officials

The Brief Florida lawmakers are advancing a proposal to impose eight-year term limits on county commissioners and school board members. Supporters say it promotes fresh leadership, while opponents argue it strips local control. The measure, if approved, would go on the 2026 ballot and require 60% voter approval.



Florida lawmakers are advancing a proposal to impose eight-year term limits on county commissioners and school board members.

Proposal would create a statewide mandate

What we know:

A proposal to impose eight-year term limits on county commissioners and school board members in Florida advanced in the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee with a 6-2 vote. The measure, sponsored by Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, would amend the Florida Constitution if approved by voters in 2026. The House has a similar proposal that has not yet been heard in committee.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the term limits proposal will gain enough support to pass through the Legislature and ultimately receive the required 60% voter approval.

The backstory:

Florida lawmakers have long debated term limits for various offices. State lawmakers and Cabinet members already have an eight-year cap, and school board members were previously given 12-year limits before the Legislature reduced it to eight in 2023. While some counties have already enacted local term limits, this proposal would create a statewide mandate.

Big picture view:

Supporters argue the measure aligns with public sentiment favoring term limits and prevents entrenched incumbency. Opponents, particularly in rural counties, say it strips local control and diminishes institutional knowledge among officials. Some critics see the proposal as an attack on smaller communities' ability to self-govern, while others question whether it addresses a genuine problem.

What they're saying:

"All we’re asking is, let’s put it on the ballot. This is overwhelmingly popular," said Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill. "This is what the voters want."

"It takes time to come up to speed… I don't think it's in the best interest of our constituents to lose the institutional knowledge of the person who is willing to put their name on a ballot," Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach explained.

Some county officials said the proposal flies in the face of the principles upon which the republic was founded.

Jeffrey Scala, Florida Association of Counties: "The measure strips voters’ ability to self-govern by forcing them to vote on term limits statewide and imposing their choices on other counties."

Ingoglia on rural opposition: "Are they really looking or have they created the environment where you have the good-old-boy system not allowing other people to run?"

