Florida lawmakers propose renaming 'Gulf of Mexico' to 'Gulf of America' in new bills

The Brief Florida lawmakers proposed renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America" under Trump’s executive order. The change would require updates to state materials, schools, and road signs. Critics call it political theater, while supporters see it as a patriotic move.



Florida lawmakers have introduced bills to rename the "Gulf of Mexico" as the "Gulf of America" in compliance with President Donald Trump’s executive order.

Patriotic move or political theater?

What we know:

Sen. Joe Gruters, a close Trump ally, filed SB 1058, which would require state agencies, schools, and official materials to adopt the new name. Rep. Juan Carlos Porras, R-Miami, filed a similar bill (HB 549) last week in the House.

Additional legislation proposes renaming a portion of U.S. 41 from Miami-Dade County to Hillsborough County as the "Gulf of America Trail."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how much it would cost to update official documents, maps, and signage statewide. The potential impact on tourism, trade, and diplomatic relations with Mexico has not been addressed.

There is also uncertainty about whether other states will follow suit.

The backstory:

The proposal stems from Trump’s executive order, which aims to rebrand the body of water bordering the U.S. south coast. The initiative aligns with broader nationalist policies and follows past efforts to rename landmarks or institutions to reflect conservative priorities.

Florida, a Republican stronghold and Trump’s residence, is taking the lead on implementing the change.

Big picture view:

Supporters view the renaming as a patriotic move that reinforces national identity, while critics argue it is unnecessary and could create confusion. Given Florida's coastal economy, which heavily depends on fishing, tourism, and international relations, the impact of the change remains a subject of debate.

Timeline:

The legislative session begins March 4, when the proposals will be debated. If passed, state agencies and schools would be required to update materials accordingly. The timeline for physical changes, such as new road signs and map updates, is not yet specified.

What does SB 1058 say?:

"Gulf of America; Requiring state agencies to update geographic materials to reflect the new federal designation of the "Gulf of Mexico" as the "Gulf of America"; requiring district school boards and charter school governing boards to, beginning on a specified date, adopt and acquire specified materials and collections that reflect the new federal designation of the "Gulf of Mexico" as the "Gulf of America"; providing an honorary designation of a certain transportation facility in specified counties, etc."

