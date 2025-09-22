Florida lawmakers to discuss eliminating, reducing property taxes

The Brief Florida lawmakers are exploring new proposals to eliminate or reduce property taxes, including a plan to replace the current tax model with alternative taxes. This matters because property taxes significantly impact Florida residents, especially first-time homeowners and seniors on fixed incomes. The Florida House of Representatives Select Committee on Property Taxes will meet to discuss these proposals further.



Florida lawmakers will meet on Monday to explore new proposals to eliminate or reduce property taxes, including a plan to replace the current tax model with alternative taxes.

What we know:

The Florida House of Representatives Select Committee on Property Taxes is considering various proposals to address property tax concerns. The committee's goal is to propose a constitutional amendment for the November 2026 ballot.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis initiated the effort during the 2025 legislative session, expressing the need to lower property taxes to provide relief to residents. He said he believes this is crucial for helping people make ends meet.

Various proposals are on the table, including a rollback to 2022 rates, alternative revenue streams, increased homestead exemption, targeted relief for seniors and limiting assessment increases.

U.S. Rep. Ryan Chamberlin has introduced a plan to eliminate property taxes entirely. Chamberlin's plan includes a 15% sales tax on real estate transactions, expected to generate $12 billion annually, and a 5% tax on tourism-related services, projected to raise $4 billion.

However, the potential changes must navigate significant political and fiscal challenges, including local government impact, need for voter approval, alternate revenue uncertainty and legislative disagreements.

Why you should care:

Lowering property taxes could provide significant relief to Florida residents, but the proposed changes may impact essential services funded by these taxes.

What's next:

The Property Tax Committee will convene on Monday in Tallahassee from noon to 4 p.m. to further discuss these proposals and their potential impact on residents and services.

If a constitutional amendment is proposed, it will undergo review by various House and Senate committees before potentially being placed on the 2026 ballot.