Florida lawmakers advance bill to rename Gulf of Mexico as Gulf of America

The Brief Florida lawmakers advanced a bill to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, aligning with a Trump-era executive order. Supporters call it patriotic, while critics argue it's a political distraction from real issues. If approved, the change would take effect July 1.



Florida lawmakers advanced a bill to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, aligning with a Trump-era executive order.

What we know:

Florida lawmakers have taken initial steps to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America in state laws and educational materials.

Multiple Republican-controlled House and Senate panels approved bills aligning with former President Donald Trump’s executive order titled "Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness."

If enacted, the name change would replace references to the Gulf of Mexico in 52 sections of state law. The proposal has the backing of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has already used the new name in an official order.

What we don't know:

It remains uncertain whether this change will face legal or public opposition before it takes effect. The reaction from federal agencies, international bodies, and neighboring states has not yet been addressed. It is also unclear how much it would cost to update state materials, maps, and educational resources.

The backstory:

The Gulf of Mexico has been used in historical records since the mid-1500s, when Spanish explorers mapped the region. The push to rename it Gulf of America follows Trump’s executive order, which aims to rename geographic locations to emphasize American identity. While some see the effort as a patriotic move, critics argue that it is unnecessary and distracts from more pressing legislative concerns.

Big picture view:

The debate highlights broader political divides in Florida’s legislature, particularly regarding Republican lawmakers' continued alignment with Trump’s policies.

Critics argue that the focus on renaming the Gulf is a political maneuver rather than a policy priority, pointing to ongoing issues like affordable housing and insurance reforms that have not received as much attention. If passed, this move could set a precedent for renaming other geographic locations for political or symbolic reasons.

Timeline:

The Senate Community Affairs Committee approved the bill (SB 608) by a 4-2 vote, while the House Government Operations Subcommittee approved its version (HB 575) in a 13-4 vote. If the legislation passes the full Florida Legislature and is signed by DeSantis, the name change will officially take effect on July 1.

What they're saying:

Supporters argue the change is patriotic:

"This is just changing the name Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America in Florida statutes. It’s consistent with the executive order coming from the federal government," said Sen. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, the bill sponsor. "And it’s as simple as that."

"The change is brave and announces that America is great. It tells the world that we believe that," said Rep. Judson Sapp, R-Green Cove Springs.

Opponents criticize the move as unnecessary.

"The Gulf of Mexico was assigned that name at birth," said Rep. Dotie Joseph, D-North Miami.

"Presidents shouldn’t unilaterally change the names of bodies of water or land," said Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton.

