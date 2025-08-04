Florida launches program to streamline ICE detainee transports in North Florida

The Brief Florida has launched a pilot program assigning counties to lead ICE detainee transports. Marion County is set to coordinate between six counties, while others like Orange County cite staffing shortages. The Orange County commission votes Tuesday on whether to participate or opt out.



Florida officials launched a pilot program on Monday that could help streamline U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainee transports in the northern part of the state. The Florida Sheriffs Association met about the pilot program last week before it was rolled out.

What we know:

Florida has launched a new pilot program aimed at streamlining the transport of ICE detainees across the northern and Panhandle regions of the state.

The initiative creates "Transportation Zones," each led by a designated county responsible for coordinating transfers to federal detention centers — including the controversial "Alligator Alcatraz" facility in the Everglades.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

In Zone 8, Marion County has been tapped to lead transport efforts for six surrounding counties (Flagler, Lake, Marion, Citrus, Putnam, and Sumter) due to its staffing and transportation capabilities.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how counties already facing jail staffing shortages, like Orange County, will be able to comply with the state’s plan. Questions also remain about long-term funding, whether this pilot will expand statewide, and how counties that haven’t signed onto 287(g) agreements will be impacted.

Additionally, officials have not disclosed how detainee welfare and rights will be monitored during long transports to remote facilities.

The backstory:

Municipalities across Florida signed the 287g agreements to help with ICE cases. The most recent addendum to the agreement required assistance with transports. Some counties, like Orange County, have said they don't have the workforce or the money to accommodate those requests.

What they're saying:

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staley said the Marion County Sheriff's Office was chosen in that area because of its resources.

"This is a trial for the Northern part and panhandle part of Florida," said Sheriff Rick Staley. "It's a way for the sheriffs to help with ICE and comply with Florida law."

Local perspective:

Leaders with the Marion County Sheriff's Office weren't available for an interview, but confirmed via email they had a dedicated transportation unit and buses that could be used for transport.

The county has 11 deputies on its jail transportation unit, plus four jail K9 deputies who could help. This means no officers are pulled from jail inmate staffing.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The number of deputies needed for transport depends on the number of detainees - but they don't anticipate any major issues.

What's next:

Orange County commissioners are expected to vote on a new transport agreement at Tuesday's county commission meeting. Mayor Jerry Demings and commissioners maintain they don't have enough jail staff to transport detainees to Alligator Alcatraz.