Florida mom, man at center of child abuse, torture case plead not guilty to charges

The Brief A Florida mom and her boyfriend have both pleaded not guilty to child abuse charges after a 10-year-old boy is "fighting for his life." Kimberly Mills, the boy's mom, and her boyfriend, Andre Walker, both entered not-guilty pleas. The boy's biological father is in Florida. The boy's brother has been placed in DCF care, officials said.



A Florida boy's mom and her boyfriend have pleaded not guilty to child abuse charges after a 10-year-old boy was dropped off at a hospital with "head-to-toe bruises and burns," officials said.

Officials said it is believed that the boy was "tortured" inside his Tavares home. That boy remains hospitalized in critical condition and it is unclear if he'll survive, police said.

Content warning: This story discusses allegations of physical abuse against a child, according to information from the Tavares Police Department. The details in this story are disturbing.

Detective: ‘This child was tortured’

The backstory:

On Saturday, Feb. 22, the boy's mom and boyfriend – Kimberly Mills and Andre Walker – brought the boy to the hospital. Health workers immediately noticed that the boy was covered in bruises in various stages of healing, as well as burn marks all over his body, the Tavares Police Department said.

Police said Mills left the hospital after she found out law enforcement was called. She later went back to the hospital with the boy's brother. Walker left the hospital immediately and turned himself in to the Lake County Sheriff's Office on Monday, officials said.

What they're saying:

"It is clear to our agency that this child underwent gruesome abuse. He is covered head to toe. Excuse me. He is covered head to toe in various sized bruises that are in various stages of healing. Additionally, he is covered in burn marks," said a detective with the Tavares Police Department, who became visibly emotional while providing an update on the case.

"This 10-year-old little boy is fighting for his life. He is in critical condition, and we are unsure which direction his healing will go."

Police alleged that the boy's mom has not cooperated with the investigation.

Updates to come

What's next:

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Tavares Police Department said the boy remained at the hospital and was still listed in critical condition.

"Please keep him, his biological father and little brother in your thoughts and prayers," the agency said.

Police said it expects additional updates to be released "in the coming days."

What you can do:

Tavares Police said the Tavares Police Charity is working on some sort of initiative for people who would like to help the boy's family, his brother, and father.

"We have had several people reach out to us on how they could help the family. Tavares Police Charity is coordinating something to make this happen. We will be able to put out information on this soon as well," the agency said. Specific details have not been released.