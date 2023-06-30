Florida K9 'Cargo' gets honorable farewell from deputies after 6 years of service

Brevard County K9 Cargo was laid to rest on Thursday after serving for six years.

K9 Cargo served four government agencies throughout his career and touched the hearts of everyone he met, deputies said.

Cargo first served in the United States Marine Corps where he was deployed in Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. During his deployment, Cargo was separated from his handler in an intense firefight.

His handler was scared that Cargo was lost or taken by the Taliban, as they place bounties on these dogs because of the number of lives they save.

Like a good boy, Cargo came running through the front gate of the base a few hours later.

RELATED STORIES

Massive alligator surprises guests on boat tour in hilarious video

Chimpanzee has emotional reaction to seeing sky for first time in 28 years at Florida sanctuary

'It is so sad': Shelter heartbroken after owner neglects 'unwanted' senior dog

After serving in the Marines, Cargo was transferred to Alaska to work at TSA checking bags. He then was transferred again in 2015 to the LackLand Air Force Base, but he didn't have a handler.

Brevard County Deputy Robert Aoun happened to be at the base for training when he met Cargo. After realizing he didn't have a handler, the deputy convinced them to let him become his partner.

From there Cargo was an official member of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. Cargo retired in 2017 and deputies said he "lived a spoiled life".

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Retired K9 Cargo, was put down Thursday after serving for six years. (Courtesy of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

During his final ride, Cargo was escorted by K9 units, and other members of the agency to his resting place.