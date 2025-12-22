Scrappers taking metal vases from cemetery sites, sheriff says

The Brief A woman was devastated after learning a vase with flowers at her father's grave was stolen. The Osceola County Sheriff's office said there are over 40 accounts of similar acts across the state. The sheriff's office is looking for leads to find the person responsible.



Families are devastated after decorative vases placed at their loved ones' final resting place were stolen.

What we know:

When visiting her father's grave over the weekend, Nydia Lopez was upset when she noticed a bronze vase of flowers at his grave was missing. She later learned it had been missing for months and no one told her.

There have been over 50 reports from other people who have gone through similar situations.

Vases at an Osceola County cemetery were reported missing and confirmed to be stolen.

The vases were stolen, Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon confirmed to FOX 35.

"These people have no heart," Blackmon told FOX 35's Chris Lindsay. "They’re stealing from people that are dead. I mean how can you do that."

Scrappers at multiple cemeteries

Multiple cemeteries across Florida have dealt with stolen vases. Blackmon suspects the vases are being stolen to be sold as scrap metal.

"They’re more disgusted than we are but we’re disgusted by this behavior. … Our mission is to catch them and to put an end to this," Blackmon said.

What's next:

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is looking for any leads to find out who is taking these cemetery vases.