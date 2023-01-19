Florida K-9 Jax gets final radio sign-off as he retires after 8 years of service

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has some big paws to fill.

K-9 Jax received a touching sendoff into retirement this week after nearly eight years of service.

Video posted by the sheriff's office showed the final radio sign-off for Jax, recounting his achievements during his successful career as an explosives ordinance detection K-9.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

MORE NEWS: Pet adoption in Orlando: Check out these dogs and cats looking for forever homes

During Jax's time with the sheriff's office, he protected thousands of students at Flagler Palm Coast High School alongside School Resource Deputy First Class Nick Champion. Jax will now spend his golden years living at home with Deputy Champion and family.

"We thank you for your service," the dispatcher says over the radio.

Jax’s successor, K-9 Nitro, was sworn-in this week and recently completed training to become certified as an explosive ordinance detection K-9. He'll take over for Jax at Flagler Palm Coast High School.