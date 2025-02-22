Florida juvenile shot in what deputies call targeted attack; alleged shooter arrested

The Brief Florida deputies say they have arrested a man after a juvenile was shot in what they believe was a targeted attack. Officials have identified the shooter as 18-year-old Behrend Ludwig, of Jacksonville. Ludwig has been charged with three counts of attempted murder. The juvenile that was shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries, reports show.



The juvenile that was shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries, reports show.

What led to the arrest?

The backstory:

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the incident around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, in the area of Silver Bluff and Plantation Oaks boulevards.

Following an extensive investigation, detectives said they were able to identify 18-year-old Behrend Ludwig, a Jacksonville resident, as the shooter.

Deputies said the juvenile and Ludwig knew each other and were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting.

What they're saying:

"This reckless and senseless act of violence endangered the lives of innocent children and families," Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cooke said. "I want to personally thank our deputies and detectives for their tireless efforts in this investigation. I also want to express my gratitude to the community members who provided crucial information — your willingness to come forward played a vital role in swiftly identifying and apprehending the individual responsible. Let me be clear, this kind of criminal behavior has no place in Clay County, and we will continue to work relentlessly to ensure our community remains safe."

What's next:

Ludwig is being charged with three counts of attempted murder.

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing.

What you can do:

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is encouraging anyone with information regarding the incident to call (904) 264-6512. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS (8477).

