Florida is home to 2 of the country's most beautiful college campuses: report

Florida has over 100 four-year colleges and universities – but only two of them caught the eye of a new national ranking.

Travel + Leisure ranked the most beautiful college campuses in America and an institution in Lake County was ranked at No. 4 based on editors' picks.

Florida Southern College in Lakeland is considered one of the most mesmerizing campuses in the U.S. thanks to its extensive collection of Frank Lloyd Wright buildings, the report said.

Coming in at No. 25 is Flagler College in St. Augustine. This campus started out as a luxury hotel in 1888 and is now known as one of the most beautiful college campuses in the country, according to the report.

Here's a look at the most beautiful college campuses in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure:

Stanford University, California Berry College, Georgia University of Notre Dame, Indiana Florida Southern College, Florida University of San Diego, California Bard College, New York Rice University, Texas Cornell University, New York The University of the South, Tennessee University of Washington, Washington

Click here to read the full report.