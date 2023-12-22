Florida inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Seminole County jail cell, officials say

A 33-year-old inmate at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford has died after he was found unresponsive in his cell, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials found Julio Angel Pablo-Delgado, of Orlando, "lethargic and unresponsive" inside his cell on Thursday morning, Dec. 21, according to a Seminole County Sheriff's Office news release. He was transported to the hospital, where he died Friday morning.

The circumstances surrounding his death and his cause of death are under investigation.

"The investigation is active and ongoing at this time to determine all factors that led up to the death of Pablo-Delgado. An autopsy will be performed by the Medical Examiner to determine cause of death," SCSO said in a statement.

SCSO said the man was arrested on Dec. 14 under suspicion of fentanyl trafficking and other drug-related charges.