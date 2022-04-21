Florida House to vote on eliminating Disney's self-governing district

The Florida House is set to vote on a bill to repeal a law allowing Walt Disney World to operate a private government over its properties in the state. If the House approves the bill, it'll go to Governor Ron DeSantis who is promising to sign it.

This could lead to a court battle, which Disney reportedly says it is ready for.

The Republican-controlled State Senate sided with the governor on Wednesday, voting to eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District which is a private government run by Disney. It was created in 1967 to help develop Disney and bring tourism to Central Florida.

RELATED: DeSantis vs. Disney: What happens if legislature eliminates Reedy Creek Improvement District?

This fight began after the CEO of Disney spoke out against the Parental Rights in Education Law — also known as the "Don't Say Gay" legislation. If it is approved, it could end up costing people who live in the area.

The Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph says if the Reedy Creek district is disbanded, property owners may have to pay an extra $250 a year in taxes.

"So if you divide that out, it’s probably $250 a year. You’d literally get no revenue because it’s an independent taxing district, when that’s dissolved it just goes away."

Republicans say that is not true.

RELATED: Florida Senate signs off on bill eliminating Disney's self-governing district

"This wouldn’t have to cost taxpayers anything. The revenues that are currently collected for the Reedy Creek Improvement District could then be collected by the counties as well," said Rep. Randy Fine.

FOX 35 News has reached out to the Osceola County Tax Collector who says they need more time to come up with the numbers.

Advertisement



