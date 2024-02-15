Florida House committee approves bill some worry could deter students from graduating

Would a new education bill advancing through the Florida legislature incentivize students to quit high school?

This is one of the key questions surrounding House Bill 70-51, which unanimously passed the Education & Employment Committee on Wednesday despite reservations expressed by some members.

The measure would create a program called the Graduation Alternative to Traditional Education, abbreviated as GATE. Essentially, the program would waive fees so that high school dropouts could finish their diploma at a state college while earning their workforce certification.

Students under the program would be required to maintain a 2.0-grade point average or higher. Additionally, they would have to finish their education programs within three years.

In a January news release announcing the introduction of the Senate version of the bill, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo's (R-Naples) office touted the proposed GATE program as expanding access to career and technical education for students who do not complete traditional high school.

"Everyone who wants to work hard has the opportunity to prosper in the free state of Florida," Passidomo said. "It is important that we have resources in place to help young people who have made the decision to leave a traditional high school, re-engage in work and educational opportunities and build careers that are needed in our growing communities."

"Thankfully, over the last several years we have seen a decrease in the number of teens who are not in school or working. However, Florida has a job for anyone who wants one and the earlier we can reach a teen who has left high school the better chance that young person has to thrive in a meaningful career."

The Senate version of the bill is currently awaiting approval from the Appropriations Committee before it can go before the full chamber.

Some lawmakers worry the GATE program would give high school dropouts a better deal than students who complete their education and earn their diplomas.

"If I understand it right, if you drop out of school, you can then go to the Florida college system, you know, one of our what we used to call community colleges, for free?," Representative Randy Fine (R-Brevard County) asked bill sponsor Representative Lauren Melo (R- Naples) during Wednesday's committee meeting. "All those fees are waived if you drop out of school. Am I reading that right or am I missing something?"

Melo responded by explaining that the bill is aimed at diverting at-risk young people from resorting to crime or a lifetime on public assistance.

"We need to look at students that we know are not going to be successful and graduate, as well as look at students that have been discontinued, and are not showing up," Melo told committee members. "The number of children that just don't come back to school (is larger). And those are the children that we need to be proactive and reach out to."

Melo also underscored that the measure would not provide students with a four-year degree, but merely a high school diploma plus certifications.

The bill would also create a scholarship program to reimburse college and career centers that participate. Additionally, it would establish a grant program aimed at increasing GATE access for people in rural areas.

If approved, the measure would take effect on July 1.