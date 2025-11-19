Florida homeowner sued by community district over foot-tall cross, wins $70,000

The Brief A five-year dispute in The Villages over a 12-inch cross in a homeowner’s yard has ended with a settlement worth nearly $250,000.

The agreement requires the local district to pay the Andersons and their legal costs while allowing the cross to stay in place.

Wayne Anderson said he hopes the outcome prevents similar conflicts in the future.

The backstory:

On April 1, 2019, Wayne and Bonnie Anderson were served a notice from the Village Community Development District 8 (CDD 8), the entity which oversees the Andersons’ neighborhood within The Villages.

The notice stated the couple was in violation of community standards regarding lawn ornaments.

According to Anderson, someone anonymously complained about their 12-inch tall white cross placed in the front of their yard.

"I thought it was an April Fool’s Day joke," recalled Wayne Anderson. "We call it a religious icon; they call it yard art – like the same with pink flamingos."

Anderson said he refused to move his cross, so CDD 8 issued a $25 fine every day the cross remained in the yard.

"The last I heard (the fine) was $44,000 for us," Anderson said.

Following the fines, came a lawsuit – filed by the Village Community Development District 8.

"It’s not hurting anybody – there’s no harm," Anderson said. "In law, there has to be harm – what’s the harm, what’s behind all this? Something sinister, I guess."

After five and a half years of legal back-and-forth, a judge ordered both sides to settle the matter out of the courts.

According to the release of all claims/indemnity agreements, the terms of the settlement require:

- The Village Community Development District 8 must pay $173,000 in court and legal fees.

- CCD 8 must also pay $70,000 to the Andersons.

- The 12" white cross gets to stay where it's been, as it has since been affixed to a plant pot.

"Quarter of a million dollars nearly – over the little white cross," Anderson said. "Can you believe that?"

Anderson said the majority of the money they were awarded will go toward paying for their attorney.

"In the end, we get to display [it] as is our constitutional and God-given right," Anderson said.

"This should never have happened, and it should never happen again."

The other side:

FOX 35 reached out to members of the Community Development District 8 for comment on the settlement. We have not received a response.

According to the district's website, there are five members on the board, including Anderson, who occupies seat 1.

More white crosses pop up throughout the neighborhood

Many of the Andersons’ neighbors have the same cross displayed in their front yards.

FOX 35’s Hannah Mackenzie counted about one dozen in the direct vicinity.

None of the homeowners Mackenzie spoke with wanted to appear on camera out of fear of retaliation, and none of them said they had been asked to remove their crosses.

"It’s selective enforcement, one, and it’s just ridiculous in common sense," Anderson said.

In an effort to make sure his neighbors don’t have to have the same fight, Anderson has since joined the board of Village Community Development District 8.

He hopes this settlement will serve as precedent for the rest of The Villages community.