Florida pedestrian dies after being hit by 6 cars on the highway: troopers

What led to the deadly crash?

What we know:

Troopers said the incident took place around 8:16 p.m. in the area of Dale Mabry Highway and Sunlake Boulevard in Hillsborough County.

Reports show that a Lexus SUV was traveling northbound on Dale Mabry Highway, while north of Sunlake Boulevard a woman was attempting to cross the highway on foot.

The woman entered the path of the Lexus and was hit, officials said. She was then hit by five other vehicles and suffered deadly injuries at the scene of the crash, the FHP said.

Records show that all the vehicles remained at the scene of the crash, and there were no other injuries.

What's next:

FHP said the crash currently remains under investigation.

