Florida high school student accused of body slamming police officer during fight

article

A St. Cloud High School student was arrested on Thursday for allegedly picking up a police officer and slamming him to the ground during a fight, police said.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, an officer was separating two students from fighting each other, when another student who was not involved in the fight walked up to the officer and grabbed him by the neck.

The student then pulled the officer away from the fight and the officer attempted to control the student "with the least amount of force possible," police said. The student picked the officer up and slammed him to the ground.

A school administrator, a school resource officer and other students intervened and were able to gain control of the student until other officers arrived, according to police.

The St. Cloud Police Department also said there's a video circulating on social media regarding the incident at St. Cloud High School.

The student was arrested for battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

The department said they are working to release the body camera footage of the incident.